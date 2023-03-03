CI Investments Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Shares of CHTR opened at $363.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $594.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

