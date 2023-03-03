Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $80.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Hibbett stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 816.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 237,583 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $10,215,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $8,869,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

