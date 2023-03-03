Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,844 shares of company stock worth $9,034,599 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

