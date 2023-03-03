AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 208,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $170.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.25. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

