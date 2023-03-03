AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

