The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

