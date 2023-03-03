C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 462.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.39. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $30.92.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

