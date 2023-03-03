PDT Partners LLC Trims Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alector by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

