Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 109,200 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 260,803 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alector Price Performance
ALEC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
