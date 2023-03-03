Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 109,200 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 260,803 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Price Performance

ALEC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alector

ALEC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.