Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Newmont stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -407.40%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

