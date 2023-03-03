Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 119,146 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 119,146 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.23% of Jack in the Box worth $34,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 3.2 %

JACK stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.