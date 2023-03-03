Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 385.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $502.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $620.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

