LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 150.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,934 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of LiveRamp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after acquiring an additional 184,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Stories

