CI Investments Inc. Sells 28,100 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Legacy Housing worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $490.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Legacy Housing Company Profile

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $387,192.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,077,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,366.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $387,192.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,077,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,227,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,664. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

