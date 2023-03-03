CI Investments Inc. Sells 28,100 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Legacy Housing worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LEGH stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $490.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
