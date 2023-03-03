Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $768.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $738.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

