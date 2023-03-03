LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $255.55 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.