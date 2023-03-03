CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

