CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period.
iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.02.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.