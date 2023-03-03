CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

