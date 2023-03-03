CI Investments Inc. Buys 219 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,990,000 after acquiring an additional 728,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

