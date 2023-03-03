iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.