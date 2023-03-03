Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

