CI Investments Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,680 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

