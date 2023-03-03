CI Investments Inc. Sells 10,246 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 723,394 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in H&R Block by 327.5% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

