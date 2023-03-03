CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,303 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

