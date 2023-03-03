CI Investments Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 466.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.75 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.