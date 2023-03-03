CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $256.37 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.91.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

