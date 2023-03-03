Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $195.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

