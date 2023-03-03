AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.19–$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$387.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.70 million.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AtriCure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AtriCure by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 71,570 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

