Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

PGRE stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $452,800. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

