Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $38.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.85.

QTWO opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. Q2 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $65.65.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 53.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 801.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,783 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in Q2 by 84.6% in the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Q2 by 30.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

