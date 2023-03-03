Rogers (NYSE:ROG) PT Raised to $185.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROG. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

ROG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

