Rogers (NYSE:ROG) PT Raised to $185.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ROG. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Rogers Price Performance
ROG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.