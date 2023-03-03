RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
RPT Realty Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:RPT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $925.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
