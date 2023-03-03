RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RPT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $925.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPT Realty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after buying an additional 647,300 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.