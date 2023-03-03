Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of SB opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

