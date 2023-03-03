SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. SM Energy has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

