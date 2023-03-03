Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

