Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,239.71.
Shares of TM stock opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83.
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
