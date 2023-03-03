Duolingo, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55. Duolingo has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $121.33.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $67,084,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $352,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,273.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

