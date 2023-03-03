MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in MSCI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MSCI by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in MSCI by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $517.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.