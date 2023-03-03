CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6,481.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $10.60 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.