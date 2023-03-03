CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $128.36 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

