Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 491 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

