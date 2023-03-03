CI Investments Inc. Sells 38,730 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

