STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in STERIS were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in STERIS by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STE opened at $188.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

