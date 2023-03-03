Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

PSA opened at $301.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.