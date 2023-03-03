Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after buying an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.