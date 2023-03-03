iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

