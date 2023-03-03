Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 62 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $197.00 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

