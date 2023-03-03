Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

LH stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

