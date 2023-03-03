CI Investments Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after purchasing an additional 729,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 208.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,046,000 after buying an additional 638,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,833,000 after buying an additional 526,630 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

