Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 920 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amcor were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 406,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

