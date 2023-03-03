Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.